US: Small plane crashes onto New York highway, 2nd such incident in last 48 hours | VIDEO

New York: A small plane crashed onto a New York highway in Westchester County Thursday night, killing one of two people on board and injuring the other, authorities said. The crash shut down traffic on Interstate 684 in Harrison, about 40 kilometres northeast of Manhattan, at about 7 pm.

Video from the scene showed the damaged white plane against a guardrail in the centre median, with emergency vehicles blocking all lanes of traffic. Governor Kathy Hochul said the Department of Environmental Conservation was on the scene to clean up spilt aviation fuel.

VIDEO: Small plane crash on Interstate-684 in Westchester County

"My heart goes out to the loved ones of those on board during this tragic incident, and I am praying for a safe recovery for the injured individual,” Hochul said in a statement.

Second incident in past 48 hours

The incident happened merely 24 hours after a twin-engine propeller plane crashed onto a Texas highway and split in two on Wednesday afternoon, damaging cars and sending four people to hospitals, authorities said. The Piper PA-31 with just the pilot aboard crashed about 3 pm near a highway overpass in Victoria, some 240 kilometres southwest of Houston, the Federal Aviation Administration said. A police video statement on Facebook said three vehicles were damaged and images showed the aircraft split at the fuselage with part of the wreckage resting atop a car.

Victoria Police Deputy Chief Eline Moya said three people had non-life-threatening injuries, one was transported to an out-of-town hospital for higher-level treatment, and the pilot was being evaluated. "This is not something we see every day, but we are glad that people seem to be OK and they’re getting checked out," Moya said. The pilot’s name was not immediately released. The FAA said it would investigate the crash.

