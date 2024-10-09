WATCH: US reacts to Pakistani journalist's questions on J-K polls, USCIRF report on India's religious freedom

Follow us on Image Source : US DEPARTMENT OF STATE US State Department Spokesperson, Matthew Miller

The United States, on Tuesday, reacted to the recently concluded Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, where the Bhartiya Janata Party failed to secure a majority mark and the National Conference-Congress alliance registered a "historic victory". The alliance party won 49 of 90 seats.

During a presser in Washington, US State Department Spokesperson, Matthew Miller downplayed the question asked by the Pakistani journalist and said, "Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of a thriving democracy and when it comes to these elections, we don’t take a position on any party or candidate."

The journalist who asked the question cited United Nations Security Council Resolution 47, adopted on 21 April 1948. Also, the scribe asked about the Joe Biden-led administration's remarks about how they look at the elections, especially when it concluded following the abrogation of Article 370 in the valley.

However, Miller refrained from answering the questions.

READ: Jammu-Kashmir Election Results: NC-Congress alliance gets majority with 49 seats, set to form govt

It is worth mentioning that the 1948 United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan recommended measures that would bring about a cessation of the fighting and create the proper conditions for a free and impartial plebiscite to decide whether the State of Jammu and Kashmir would accede to India or Pakistan. However, New Delhi always maintained that JK is an integral part of India.

"We continue to carefully monitor religious freedom situation in every country": US

The United States Department of State said that it has seen the recently released report by USCIRF (United States Commission on International Religious Freedom) on India, and added that they continue to monitor the religious freedom situation in every country. The official spokesperson of the US State Department, Matthew Miller, further underlined that the USCIRF is an "independent commission", and is "not a part of the the State Department."

"Yeah, so I - we've seen the report. USCIRF is an independent commission that provides policy recommendations to the Executive Branch as well as to Congress. It's not a part of the State Department or part of the Executive Branch," Miller said in a press briefing on Tuesday. Miller's comments came in response to a media query on the newly released report by the US Commission on Religious Freedom on India, and it asked the State Department to impose sanctions on some individuals and entities, and also designate India CPC.

READ: 'Propaganda against India': MEA on US report which alleges BJP of imposing discriminatory policies

"I think as you know, after careful review in December of last year, the Secretary assessed that India did not meet the threshold for designation as a Country of Particular Concern, but we continue to carefully monitor the religious freedom situation in every country, including India," the State Department spokesperson further added.

India has rejected the USCIRF report

The USCIRF, in its report, alleged violations of religious freedom in India.

The Ministry of External Affairs on October 3, rubbished the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom's (USCIRF) report on religious freedom in India, terming it "malicious," which discredits the organisation further. It further called USCIRF a "biassed organisation" with a political agenda, which continues to misrepresent facts and peddles a "motivated narrative" about India.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: 'Biased, motivated narrative': India rejects US report on 'violations' of religious freedom