Confusion prevails as Russian media claims US President Biden already reached Israel

Follow us on Image Source : AP US President Joe Biden

In a major confusion, a Russian media outlet claimed that US President Joe Biden reached war-torn Israel, one day before he was expected to visit, amid the deadly conflict with Hamas, claimed Russian media. His visit was announced by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who said that the President will visit Israel on Wednesday.

Image Source : XThe video shared by a Russian media outlet on X.

However, the purported video turned out to be false as the Russian media outlet had posted a video from Biden's earlier visit to Israel. Several social media users pointed out the error and criticised the outlet for spreading false news.

"On Wednesday, I'll travel to Israel to stand in solidarity in the face of Hamas's brutal terrorist attack. I'll then travel to Jordan to address dire humanitarian needs, meet with leaders, and make clear that Hamas does not stand for Palestinians' right to self-determination," Biden said on X.

Blinken said that Biden's visit would boost the morale of the war-ravaged country. He made the announcement early on Tuesday after more than seven hours of talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top Israeli officials.

Shortly after in Washington, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby also announced that Biden would also go to Jordan to meet with King Abdullah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

“We’ve been crystal clear about the need for humanitarian aid to be able to continue to flow into Gaza,” Kirby said. “That has been a consistent call by President Biden and certainly by this entire administration.”

According to the White House, Biden had been scheduled to travel to Pueblo, Colorado, on Monday but decided to postpone the visit so he could consult with his aides and speak with fellow leaders about the unfolding situation in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Truckloads of aid idled on Monday at Egypt’s border with Gaza, barred from entry, as residents and humanitarian groups pleaded for water, food and fuel for dying generators, saying the tiny Palestinian territory sealed off by Israel after last week’s rampage by Hamas was near total collapse.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Blinken, Netanyahu take shelter in bunker as air raid sirens during meeting in Tel Aviv

Latest World News