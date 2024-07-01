Monday, July 01, 2024
     
US: Another morning starts with mass shooting! Several killed near University of Cincinnati campus

Another mass shooting occurred in America, where at least five people were shot near the University of Cincinnati campus, according to police. Among the victims, three tragically succumbed to their injuries.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Cincinnati Published on: July 01, 2024 17:47 IST
Cincinnati MASS SHOOTING
Image Source : AP/FILE REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

Cincinnati (US): In another incident of mass shooting in America, at least five people were shot, including three fatally, near the University of Cincinnati campus early Monday, police said. Two people were taken into custody, including one of the wounded. “There were multiple firearms recovered at the crime scene and two subjects (one of which was also shot) are being detained at this time,” Cincinnati police Capt Mark Burns told The Associated Press in an email. He said he had no further information.

Earlier, the university's public safety department posted on the social platform X that police were responding to an emergency shortly before 3 am. The department later posted it was a shooting and said: “Be observant/take action as needed.” About an hour later, the department issued an “all clear” message and said “police will maintain heavy presence”. Local news stations reported that officers patrolling in the area had heard multiple gunshots and arrived to find several people suffering from gunshot wounds. They said all five shot were men.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added,

