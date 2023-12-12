US: Man shoots woman and 3 children, then kills himself at Las Vegas apartment, 2nd incident in a week

Follow us on Image Source : AP Las Vegas Police inspecting the shooting scene.

Las Vegas shooting: In yet another incident of mass shooting in the United States, a man shot and killed a woman and two children and critically wounded a third child before fatally shooting himself at a Las Vegas apartment complex on Monday. The latest development came days after three professors were fatally shot by a lone gunman at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

"It does not have to end like this," police homicide Lt. Robert Price told reporters outside the sprawling apartment complex where he said the man, woman and children were discovered at about 10 am (local time) by the man's brother.

Price did not immediately identify the man, who he said had been under house arrest in an unspecified court case. He said police also don't yet know if the shooter and his victims were related.

The shootings happened at an apartment complex about a 40-minute drive northwest of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where a lone gunman walked onto campus last week and opened fire in a building housing the business school, killing three faculty members and critically wounding a fourth.

Police identified that shooter as Anthony Polito, a longtime business professor in North Carolina who officials said was turned down for a teaching job at UNLV and other Nevada colleges and universities. Polito was killed during a shootout with university police.

US mass shootings

The Wednesday shooting and police response stoked fear on the 30,000-student campus located not far from the Las Vegas Strip, where a gunman opened fire at an outdoor concert in October 2017, killing 58 people.

Two people who survived later died. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

It is worth mentioning mass shooting in the United States has become a common trend in the past few years. Despite President Joe Biden's repeated appeals and warnings, there has been no trend which shows the shooting is declining.

The Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit organisation which tracks American gun violence incidents, in a social media post claimed there have been more than 17,800 fatal shootings, over 34,500 non-fatal shootings, and approximately 22,700 suicides by firearm in 2023.

(With inputs from agency)

Also Read: Las Vegas: 67-year-old professor kills three after Nevada University rejects his job resume

Latest World News