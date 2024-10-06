US issues alert for citizens in Pakistan: 'Keep a low profile and be aware of your surroundings'

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Supporters of jailed former Pakistani PM Imran Khan's party gather during an anti-government rally in Islamabad

Washington: The US Embassy and consulates in Pakistan cautioned US citizens in the country against potential protest activity in various locations in Pakistan from October 4-7. The statement released on Friday advised US citizens to avoid any large gatherings and monitor local media for updates. "Large crowds and traffic congestion are expected, along with a precautionary security presence, an increased number of checkpoints, and associated disruptions to local mobile and internet networks in the region. Intercity travel and traffic congestion could continue beyond October 7," the statement read.

Security Alert: US Mission to Pakistan (October 04, 2024) Massive protest in Pakistan

The law and order situation in the Pakistani capital remained tense for the second consecutive day on Sunday as jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party decided to continue its protest against the government despite the mysterious disappearance of protest leader Ali Amin Gandapur.

Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party, in an overnight meeting, decided that the demonstration would go on until the party founder Khan asked his supporters to end it.

The political committee of PTI also decided that if Gandapur was arrested, senior party leader Azam Swati would lead the protest. If Swati is arrested, a new leader will be chosen to take command, according to the Dawn newspaper. Khan has been incarcerated at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail for more than a year. Upon his call for the rally, the PTI is demanding Khan's release, independence of the judiciary, and protesting rising inflation.

Exercise caution and leave the area: US

Meanwhile, the US Embassy also advised its citizens to exercise caution and leave the area if they find themselves unexpectedly in the vicinity of a large gathering or demonstration and review their personal security plan. "US citizens are encouraged to avoid any large gatherings and monitor local media for updates. Movement of US Mission personnel may be impacted due to changes in security or traffic conditions. US citizens are reminded that protests can be fluid in nature and even peaceful gatherings can turn violent. Internet and mobile phone service outages are common, especially during protests," the statement mentioned. The citizens are also advised to keep a low profile and be aware of their surroundings.

As per the statement, the citizens are advised to carry identification, cooperate with authorities and also review the Country Security Report for Pakistan. The alert followed reports of the military troops patrolling in Islamabad's Red Zone and other areas after the interior ministry notified deployment of troops for security in the city, ARY News reported on Saturday. According to ARY News, the military has been called in to maintain law and order situation with respect to the 23rd meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting and visits of VVIP delegations for the said session.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Pakistan in disarray: Police fire tear gas on Imran Khan's supporters during protests, Army deployed