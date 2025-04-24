'Those who attacked Pahalgam were terrorists, not militants': US govt sets record straight Pahalgam terror attack: PM Modi, in the meantime, received calls from top political leaders from across the world, who strongly condemned the dastardly terrorist attack which took place in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

New York:

Militant and extremist are two different words that are often heard in discussions, but there is a big difference in their meaning and purpose. Both adopt an aggressive approach to implement their ideas, but their methods, goals and impact on society are different. In terrorist attacks in India, the international media has often used the word militant for terrorists and this was seen this time during the Pahalgam terror attack. However, the US House Foreign Affairs Committee Majority has admitted that this attack was not carried out by militants but by terrorists. While correcting a western media report on Pahalgam, the Foreign Affairs Committee Majority said, ‘this was a TERRORIST ATTACK plain and simple’.

World leaders condemn Pahalgam attack

In the meantime, PM Modi received calls from top political leaders from across the world, who strongly condemned the dastardly terrorist attack which took place in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Notably, PM Modi received condolences from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron and Egyptian President Al Sisi on Thursday, amongst several other leaders.

Italian PM Meloni strongly condemned the terrible terror attack on Indian soil and conveyed her thoughts and prayers for the victims. She reiterated Italy's full support in the fight against terrorism. PM Modi appreciated her call and the clear message of support against terrorism and those behind it.

French President Emmanuel Macron conveyed his condolences on the brutal killing of innocent people in the heinous terror attack. He called this kind of barbarism "totally unacceptable" and expressed full support from France to India.

Militant and terrorist: Check key differences

The key difference between a "militant" and a "terrorist" lies in their primary goals and tactics. A "militant" is a more general term referring to anyone who uses forceful, often violent, methods to achieve a political or social goal. While, a "terrorist," on the other hand, specifically uses violence to instill fear and create a climate of terror in a population to achieve a political objective.

Militant: Check its meaning

"Militant" can describe anyone who uses forceful, often violent, tactics to achieve a political or social objective.

Terrorist: Check its meaning

Terrorism is characterised by the intentional use of violence to generate fear and a climate of terror in a population.