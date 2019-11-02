Saturday, November 02, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. US soldiers to be invited to 2020 Victory Day Parade in Moscow

US soldiers to be invited to 2020 Victory Day Parade in Moscow

American troops could be seen marching right next to the Russian soldiers in the 2020 edition of the Victory Day Parade. Indian Army has also been invited to attend the annual event to commemorate the capitulation of Nazi Germany.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 02, 2019 9:10 IST
US soldiers to be invited to 2020 Victory Day Parade in
Image Source : AP

US soldiers to be invited to 2020 Victory Day Parade in Moscow, Indian Army to also take part

Troops of the US Army could be invited to the 2020 Victory Day Parade in Moscow, Russia. As per reports by Sputnik news agency, Moscow is planning to invite parading contingents from the allied countries of World War 2 -- USA, UK and France -- for the Victory Day Parade in the Russian capital next year.

Victory Day Parade is an annual event that takes place at the Red Square, Moscow on May 9 to commemorate the capitulation of Nazi Germany in 1945. India will also be participating in the 2020 edition of the parade. 

Russian Deputy Defence Minister Andrey Kartapolov reportedly told Sputnik on Friday that up to 20 parading groups from Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS Countries), US, UK, France, Egypt, Israel, India, China, Mongolia, Poland and Serbia are invited for the parade. 

356 war veterans including 156 from abroad will also attend the parade as spectators. 

Besides Moscow, the parades will be held in other cities like Volgograd, Novorossiysk, Saint Petersburg, Sevastopol, Smolensk, and Tula.

Watch this video of Victory Day Parade 2019 on Russian Television

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryPhotos: New Southern California wildfire engulfs 9000 acres of land Next StoryPak not doing enough against terrorist groups targeting India: US  