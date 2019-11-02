Image Source : AP US soldiers to be invited to 2020 Victory Day Parade in Moscow, Indian Army to also take part

Troops of the US Army could be invited to the 2020 Victory Day Parade in Moscow, Russia. As per reports by Sputnik news agency, Moscow is planning to invite parading contingents from the allied countries of World War 2 -- USA, UK and France -- for the Victory Day Parade in the Russian capital next year.

Victory Day Parade is an annual event that takes place at the Red Square, Moscow on May 9 to commemorate the capitulation of Nazi Germany in 1945. India will also be participating in the 2020 edition of the parade.

Russian Deputy Defence Minister Andrey Kartapolov reportedly told Sputnik on Friday that up to 20 parading groups from Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS Countries), US, UK, France, Egypt, Israel, India, China, Mongolia, Poland and Serbia are invited for the parade.

356 war veterans including 156 from abroad will also attend the parade as spectators.

Besides Moscow, the parades will be held in other cities like Volgograd, Novorossiysk, Saint Petersburg, Sevastopol, Smolensk, and Tula.

Watch this video of Victory Day Parade 2019 on Russian Television