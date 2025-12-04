US F-16C Fighting Falcon crashes during training mission in California | VIDEO The crash happened at around 10.45 am (local time). Several videos have also gone viral on social media, showing the moment when the flight crashed in the desert and was engulfed into flames.

A F-16C Fighting Falcon of the United States Air Force (USAF) crashed during a training mission near the Trona airport in southern California on Wednesday (December 3), said officials. The pilot, though, successfully managed to eject and save his life.

The crash happened at around 10.45 am (local time). Several videos have also gone viral on social media, showing the moment when the flight crashed in the desert and was engulfed into flames. However, India TV Digital cannot verify the veracity of the video.

Meanwhile, the USAF issued a statement on micro-blogging website X (previously Twitter) and said that it is conducting a probe and will release further information later. It also provided an update about the pilot and said that he is under stable condition.

"On December 3, 2025, at approximately 10:45 am, a Thunderbird pilot ejected safely from a F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft during a training mission over controlled airspace in California," the statement read. "The incident is under investigation and further information will be released from the 75th Wing Public Affairs Once."

The San Bernardino County Fire Department, on the other hand, said it responded to the "aircraft emergency" near the Trona airport, adding that further details on aircraft or the mission can be directed to the (Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada) Public Affairs.

"TRONA (Final): one unit from #SBCoFD Station 57 will remain on scene in support of China Lake emergency resources to complete extinguishment of aircraft fire," it posted on X. "Please contact NAWS China Lake public affairs for details of on-scene incident."

The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds have had dozens of crashes in their long histories. Formed in 1953, the Thunderbirds practice seasonally out of Nellis Air Force Base near Las Vegas. Aircraft based there include F-16 Falcon and F-22 Raptor fighter jets as well as A-10 Warthog ground-attack jets.