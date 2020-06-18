Thursday, June 18, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Breaking News: Top Headlines This Hour
Live now

Breaking News: Top Headlines This Hour

India's coronavirus cases have surged past 3.5 lakh while the death toll spiked over 2,000 yesterday to end up at 11,993. India TV brings to you live updates.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 18, 2020 9:52 IST
Coronavirus Top Headlines This Hour
Image Source : INDIA TV

Coronavirus Top Headlines This Hour

India's coronavirus cases have surged past 3.5 lakh while the death toll spiked over 2,000 yesterday to end up at 11,993. Tension at India-China border is high in the aftermath of the violent clashes that led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers. In other news, tension at the DMZ between South and North Korea is high, WHO has advised caution at the use of Dexamethasone, the drug which is being tipped as the first coronavirus life-saving drug. IndiaTVnews.com brings to you all the live updates from India and the world. 

 

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Breaking News: Top Headlines This Hour

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jun 18, 2020 9:52 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Deeply grateful for support shown by global community to India's membership of UNSC: PM

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he is "deeply grateful" for the overwhelming support shown by the global community for India's membership of the UN Security Council. India will work with all member countries to promote global peace, security, resilience and equity, he said.
    India garnered 184 votes out of the 192 ballots cast in the General Assembly to win the election for the non-permanent seat in the powerful Security Council.

  • Jun 18, 2020 9:34 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    PM Modi to launch 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' on June 20

    PM Modi to launch 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' on 20 June to boost livelihood opportunities in rural India. The campaign of 125 days across 116 districts in 6 states to work in mission mode to help migrant workers: Prime Minister's Office

  • Jun 18, 2020 9:06 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    China on NATO's radar: Top US envoy says Beijing not showing signs of being a 'peaceful partner'

    China is on Nato's radar more than ever in the past, a top American envoy to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisaion (NATO) said that the organisation was reassessing its situation with regards to China. 

    China can be a peaceful partner but it is not projecting that at the moment, Kay Bailey Hutchison, US Permanent Representative to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), told reporters at a virtual meeting here. Read More

  • Jun 18, 2020 8:48 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Coronavirus World Update: Over 8.4 lakh infections, 450,000 deaths

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news as well as the rest of the breaking news from India and across the world with me, Sidhant Mamtany and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal, Sushmita Panda and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter​​ ​​@sushmitapanda@himaanshus@ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais@SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed  8.4 million, including more than 450,000 fatalities. More than 4,414,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Deaths by country:

    • United States- 119,941
    • Brazil- 46,665
    • Italy- 34,448
    • Spain- 27,136
    • France- 29,575
    • United Kingdom- 42,133
    • Belgium - 9,635

    Coronavirus in India: Total COVID-19 positive cases cross 350,000
    Coronavirus Death Toll in India: As of Friday evening, the death toll stood at 11,903

  • Jun 18, 2020 8:47 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    West Bengal COVID-19 death toll crosses 500-mark; total tally of cases 12,300

    The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal reached 506 on Wednesday with 11 more fatalities, while the total number of cases reported in the state so far crossed the 12,000-mark. 

  • Jun 18, 2020 8:45 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    184 new COVID-19 cases in Assam, tally rises to 4,694

    Assam reported 184 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the state's total tally to 4,694. The state's COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to over 57 per cent with 231 patients discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, taking total recoveries to 2,642, which is higher than the number of active cases.

  • Jun 18, 2020 8:42 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    2 COVID-19 fatalities in Jammu and Kashmir

    Two COVID-19 positive patients, both senior citizens, from Shopian and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir died here on Wednesday taking the number of fatalities due to the coronavirus in the union territory to 65

  • Jun 18, 2020 8:41 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Mizoram reports 9 new COVID-19 positive cases

    Mizoram reports 9 new COVID-19 positive cases, the total number of cases in the state stands at 130 including 129 active cases and 1 cured/discharged, state's health department stated. 

  • Jun 18, 2020 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga lessons to lose weight

Top News

Latest News

X