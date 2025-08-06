US: Fort Stewart army base in Georgia on lockdown after active shooter incident, casualties reported US: All individuals within the impacted area of the base were ordered to remain indoors and securely close and lock all windows and doors, as the threat was still ongoing. In response to the lockdown, Fort Stewart announced that all access gates to the facility had been shut.

Georgia:

Fort Stewart, the largest US Army installation east of the Mississippi River, was placed on lockdown on Wednesday (August 6) after reports of an active shooter emerged, according to an Army spokesperson. The sprawling military base in southeast Georgia, home to the Third Infantry Division, issued urgent shelter-in-place orders as military police and emergency responders raced to the scene.

“We are currently assessing the situation, but we can confirm an active shooter,” said Lt. Colonel Angel Tomko.

Casualties reported, but details remain unclear

In a statement released on Fort Stewart’s official Facebook page, officials confirmed that “casualties have been reported,” though it was not immediately clear whether this referred to injuries, fatalities, or both. Authorities have not disclosed how many individuals may have been affected or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Personnel urged to shelter in place

All personnel within the affected area of the base were instructed to “stay inside, close and lock all windows and doors,” as the threat remained active. In response to the lockdown, Fort Stewart confirmed that all gates to the installation had been closed to prevent entry or exit.

Military and state officials monitoring situation

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp confirmed that he is in communication with law enforcement agencies responding to the incident. Meanwhile, U.S. Representative Buddy Carter, whose district includes Fort Stewart, said he is closely monitoring the unfolding situation.

About fort stewart

Located roughly 64 kilometers (40 miles) southwest of Savannah, Fort Stewart is a key military hub housing thousands of soldiers and their families. Its strategic importance and large population make the current lockdown a major security concern.

Situation ongoing

As of now, the Army and law enforcement are actively responding to the situation. More details are expected as investigations continue and the base works to ensure the safety of its personnel.