UNESCO applauds Africa: Three sites removed from world heritage ‘in danger’ List The site was added to the danger list in 2010 due to rampant illegal logging, deforestation, and the smuggling of valuable timber. However, following years of focused conservation efforts, its condition has significantly improved, leading to its removal from the danger list.

New Delhi:

In a significant win for heritage preservation, the World Heritage Committee has removed three African sites- from Madagascar, Egypt, and Libya- from UNESCO’s List of World Heritage in Danger. The announcement was made on July 9 (Wednesday) during the 47th session of the committee held in Paris.

Restoration success: Efforts yield results

UNESCO credited the decision to successful restoration efforts and threat mitigation led by national authorities and supported by the global body.

The three sites delisted include-

Rainforests of the Atsinanana, Madagascar Abu Mena, Egypt Old Town of Ghadamès, Libya

“These removals represent a victory not just for the countries concerned, but for the global community,” said UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay. She highlighted UNESCO’s strategic push to support African countries in heritage preservation.

Madagascar’s rainforests: A biodiversity treasure reclaimed

Originally added to the World Heritage List in 2007, Madagascar’s Rainforests of the Atsinanana are home to rich biodiversity, including endangered lemur species. The site was placed on the danger list in 2010 due to illegal logging, deforestation, and the trafficking of precious woods. After years of dedicated conservation work, the site has now been restored enough to warrant removal from the danger list.

Abu Mena, Egypt: Christian pilgrimage site stabilised

Abu Mena, an early Christian pilgrimage site inscribed in 1979, was endangered by a rising water table due to nearby agricultural practices. By 2001, structural collapses had led to its inclusion on the danger list. Restoration and improved water management have since stabilised the site, allowing its removal from the endangered category.

Libya’s Ghadamès: Ancient crossroads overcomes crisis

The Old Town of Ghadamès, often referred to as the "pearl of the desert," was recognised in 1986 for its unique architecture and cultural links across Africa and the Mediterranean. Conflict, wildfires, and flooding led to its inclusion on the danger list in 2016. With improved conditions and preservation efforts, it now rejoins the regular World Heritage List.

UNESCO’s broader efforts across Africa

Since 2021, UNESCO has intensified its focus on Africa, helping remove endangered status from other sites in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, and Senegal. Azoulay reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to training local experts, supporting heritage strategies, and promoting new site inscriptions across the continent.

Purpose of the ‘in danger’ list

The List of World Heritage in Danger serves to spotlight threats to globally significant sites and to rally international attention and resources for their protection. Sites on this list are also eligible for increased technical and financial support from UNESCO.