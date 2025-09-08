Ukraine's Zelenskyy backs Trump's tariff on India, says 'right idea to tariff' Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has voiced strong support for imposing tariffs on countries, including India, that continue their economic dealings with Russia.

New Delhi:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for economic penalties against countries, including India, that maintain trade relations with Russia despite Moscow’s ongoing aggression in Ukraine. In an interview with ABC News, Zelenskyy supported the imposition of tariffs on nations that continue to deal with Russia, suggesting that this could be an effective way to hold them accountable for enabling the Kremlin’s war machine. His comments came in response to a question about US President Donald Trump’s plan to impose tariffs on India, which has been one of Russia’s key trade partners throughout the conflict. Zelenskyy echoed the sentiment, saying that economic sanctions must extend beyond Russia to countries that back or enable its war efforts.

“It is the right idea to put tariffs on countries that continue to make deals with Russia,” he said.

India’s ongoing ties with Russia

Despite growing international pressure to sever ties with Russia, India has continued its diplomatic and trade relations with Moscow, including purchasing Russian oil. India’s stance has been a point of contention for the West, as the country remains one of the largest buyers of Russian energy exports.

The timing of Zelenskyy’s remarks comes in the wake of Russia’s largest aerial attack on Ukraine to date. On Saturday night, more than 800 drones and 13 missiles were launched at various Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, causing significant damage and loss of life. At least two people, including an infant, were killed, and several others were injured. The attack, which also targeted the Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv, marked a new escalation in the ongoing war.

Zelenskyy condemned the attack as a clear attempt by Russia to test the resolve of the international community. "Russia is trying to inflict pain on Ukraine with even more brazen attacks. This is a clear sign that Putin is testing the world whether they will accept or tolerate this," he remarked.

US President Donald Trump has already signaled his readiness to impose additional sanctions on Russia, and Zelenskyy is urging for similar measures against nations that continue to support the Kremlin.