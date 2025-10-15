Trump slams Putin as Ukraine war drags on, boasts about 'stopping' India-Pakistan conflict Earlier, Trump warned Russia that the US was mulling supplying Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv, seeking an urgent cessation of hostilities in the region. Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said he would travel to the United States this week to explore the possibility of procuring long-range weapons.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday rebuked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Trump said a war that could have won in just a week was extended to four years.

“I am very disappointed because Vladimir Putin and I had a very good relationship. Probably still do. I don't know why he continues with this war. This war has been so bad for him. He's going into four years of a war that he should have won in one week...He has lost a million and a half soldiers, probably, close...It's a horrible war. It is the biggest thing that's happened since World War II in terms of death. It's bigger than any of them,” he said.

Trump claims credit for ending multiple conflicts

Reiterating that he ended over eight wars, including one between India and Pakistan, Trump emphasised that the war between Russia and Ukraine must come to an end.

“I settled eight of them. The biggest is that in terms of death. I think India and Pakistan had great potential, too. We did a great job in that one. But he's got to really settle this war," he said.

Trump made this remark during a bilateral meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei at the White House. The meeting followed the US government's announcement of a $20 billion financial aid package aimed at supporting Argentina's economy.

US to supply long-range Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv?

Earlier, Trump warned Russia that the US was mulling supplying Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv, seeking an urgent cessation of hostilities in the region. Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said he would travel to the United States this week to explore the possibility of procuring long-range weapons.

He is also likely to meet President Donald Trump in this regard.

“The main topics will be air defence and our long-range capabilities, to maintain pressure on Russia,” AP quoted him as saying.