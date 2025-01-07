Trump open to military action over Greenland, Panama Canal, criticises Biden's offshore drilling ban

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference.

President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday declined to rule out using military force to take control of Greenland and the Panama Canal, citing their critical importance to U.S. national security. Speaking less than two weeks before his inauguration, Trump emphasised that securing these regions may be necessary to safeguard American interests.

"I’m not going to commit to that," Trump responded when asked if he would rule out military action. "The Panama Canal is vital to our country, and we need Greenland for national security purposes." Greenland is an autonomous Danish territory and NATO ally, while the Panama Canal serves as a critical global trade route.

Trump’s comments come as a delegation, including his son Donald Trump Jr., is visiting Greenland. The president-elect also dismissed the idea of military force to annex Canada, suggesting instead that "economic force" could be used to persuade Canada to join the U.S.

Criticism of Biden’s offshore drilling ban

Trump criticized outgoing President Joe Biden’s recent ban on offshore energy drilling in federally controlled waters, including the East and West coasts, parts of Alaska, and the Gulf of Mexico. The move, protecting 625 million acres, was enacted under the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act and may require congressional intervention to reverse.

"I’m going to put it back on day one," Trump vowed, adding that he would pursue legal action if necessary. He accused Biden of undermining his transition and making policy decisions that conflicted with the incoming administration’s plans.

Despite these criticisms, Trump’s team acknowledged that Biden’s staff, led by Chief of Staff Jeff Zients, had facilitated a smooth transition.

Trump rails against special Counsel, proposes Gulf of America name change

In his remarks, Trump also lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, whose investigations into Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents and role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot were dropped after his election victory.

Trump additionally floated the idea of renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America," calling it a "beautifull" and patriotic change.

As Trump prepares to take office on January 20, his remarks underscore a controversial approach to foreign policy and domestic governance, setting the stage for a polarizing presidency.