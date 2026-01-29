Trump eyeing Canada's oil-rich province? Report claims US officials' secret meet with Alberta separatists The meetings reportedly took place against the backdrop of worsening relations between the US and Canada. Tensions escalated last week after President Donald Trump clashed with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who accused Washington of contributing to a rupture in the global order.

Washington:

After an operation in Venezuela earlier this month to capture its president, Nicolas Maduro, Donald Trump is reportedly laying eyes on another neighbour's oil-rich territory. His administration officials have held discreet meetings with separatist groups from Alberta, Canada's oil-rich western province, even as relations between Washington and Ottawa have become increasingly strained, the Financial Times has reported.

Leaders of the Alberta Prosperity Project, a far-right group advocating independence for the province, have met US State Department officials in Washington on 3 occasions since April last year, according to people familiar with the discussions, the report said.

The group is now seeking another meeting next month with officials from the state department and the US Treasury. Their aim is to explore the possibility of securing a $500bn credit facility that they claim would help stabilise Alberta’s economy if an independence referendum, which has not yet been announced, were to pass.

US officials play down the meetings

Responding to reports of the meetings, a State Department spokesperson said that the department routinely engages with civil society groups and that no assurances or commitments were offered during these interactions.

A White House official echoed this position, saying administration representatives meet a wide range of non governmental organisations and that no promises of financial or political support were discussed.

US-Canada tensions

The contacts have taken place against the backdrop of worsening relations between the United States and Canada. Tensions escalated last week after President Donald Trump clashed with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who accused Washington of contributing to a rupture in the global order.

While people familiar with the US position said Washington is unlikely to provide any tangible backing to the Alberta separatist movement, the discussions highlight the strain between the Trump administration and Carney’s federal government in Ottawa.

What is the Alberta issue?

Alberta is one of Canada’s wealthiest provinces and sits at the heart of the country’s oil and gas industry. Many residents believe the province contributes disproportionately to federal revenues while receiving limited benefits in return.

A long-standing source of resentment is Canada’s system of equalisation payments, which redistributes federal funds from richer provinces such as Alberta to poorer ones. Critics in Alberta argue that the system unfairly penalises the province, particularly during periods when energy prices are volatile.

Why separatist sentiment exists

Separatist movements in Alberta have periodically gained traction during times of economic downturn or political friction with Ottawa. Many supporters feel that federal environmental regulations, carbon pricing, and limits on pipeline expansion have hurt Alberta’s energy sector and undermined provincial autonomy.

Groups such as the Alberta Prosperity Project claim independence would allow the province to fully control its natural resources, taxation, and trade policies. However, the movement remains fringe, with limited mainstream political support within Canada.

A symbolic but sensitive engagement

Although the US is not expected to offer direct assistance, the revelation of meetings with Alberta separatists is politically sensitive. It underscores the fragile state of US Canada relations and raises concerns in Ottawa about foreign engagement with movements that challenge Canada’s territorial integrity.

