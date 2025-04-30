US admin's new policy ends legal status of thousands of international students, sparks widespread concern The new details emerged in cases filed by some of the students who suddenly had their status cancelled in recent weeks with little explanation. Many of the students who had visas revoked or lost their legal status said they had only minor infractions on their record, including driving infractions.

In a development that has sent shockwaves through international student communities across the United States, President Donald Trump-led administration has revealed new details about an ongoing crackdown that has led to the sudden termination of legal status for thousands of foreign students. The fresh details have come to light through lawsuits filed by affected students, many of whom were left confused and fearful after their legal status was abruptly cancelled with little to no explanation. Over the past month, several international students discovered their records had mysteriously disappeared from SEVIS—the federal student tracking database maintained by ICE.

Last week, after mounting court challenges, federal officials said the government was restoring international students' legal status while it developed a framework to guide future terminations. In a court filing on earlier this week, it shared the new policy: a document issued over the weekend with guidance on a range of reasons students' status can be cancelled, including the revocation of the visas they used to enter the US Brad Banias, an immigration attorney representing a student whose status was terminated, said the new guidelines vastly expand ICE's authority beyond previous policy, which did not count visa revocation as grounds for losing legal status. “This just gave them carte blanche to have the State Department revoke a visa and then deport those students even if they've done nothing wrong,” Banias said.

Many of the students who had visas revoked or lost their legal status said they had only minor infractions on their record, including driving infractions. Some did not know why they were targeted at all. Lawyers for the government provided some explanation at a hearing Tuesday in the case of Banias' client Akshar Patel, an international student studying information systems in Texas. Patel's status was terminated — and then reinstated — this month, and he is seeking a preliminary court ruling to keep him from being deported.

In court filings and in the hearing, Department of Homeland Security officials said they ran the names of student visa holders through the National Crime Information Center, an FBI-run database that contains reams of information related to crimes. It includes the names of suspects, missing persons and people who have been arrested, even if they have never been charged with a crime or had charges dropped.

In total, about 6,400 students were identified in the database search, US District Judge Ana Reyes said in the hearing Tuesday. One of the students was Patel, who had been pulled over and charged with reckless driving in 2018. However, the charge was ultimately dropped.

