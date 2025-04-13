US immigrants, H-1B workers and Green Card holders now required to carry ID 24x7: Here's why US immigration rules: The Donald Trump administration has implemented a new rule mandating that all immigrants in the United States must carry proof of their legal status at all times.

US immigration rules: The Donald Trump administration has announced that all immigrants in the United States, including Green Card holders, H-1B visa holders and F-1 visa holders, must carry valid identification documents at all times.

This directive follows a recent US court ruling permitting the Trump administration to move forward with a requirement that everyone in the US illegally must register with the federal government and carry documentation. The new rule took effect on April 11.

Who needs to carry ID 24x7?

The decision, announced by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) following the court order. "All non-citizens 18 and older must carry this documentation at all times. This administration has directed DHS to prioritise enforcement, there will be no sanctuary for noncompliance," the DHS said in a statement.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said, "President Trump and I have a clear message for those in our country illegally: leave now. If you leave now, you may have the opportunity to return and enjoy our freedom and live the American dream. The Trump administration will enforce all our immigration laws. We will not pick and choose which laws we will enforce. We must know who is in our country for the safety and security of our homeland and all Americans."

The move comes after President Trump signed the executive order 'Protecting the American People Against Invasion' on January 20, which directed the Department of Homeland Security to enforce the long-overlooked Alien Registration Act.

Will the new rule apply to Indian Green Card, F-1 and H-1B visa holders?

This means that all immigrants, including those holding valid visas, green cards, border crossing cards, or I-94 admission records, are now required to carry their registration documents at all times. This rule also applies to Indian nationals with H-1B visas or green cards.

What are the new rules?

As per the new rules, registration will now be mandatory for all non-citizens aged above 14 who stay in the US for 30 days or more. They must register with the government by filling out Form G-325R. Additionally, children of immigrants are required to re-register and submit their fingerprints within 30 days of turning 14.

People registering have to provide their fingerprints and address, and parents and guardians of anyone under age 14 must ensure they registered.

Additionally, those arriving in the US on or after April 11 are required to complete their registration within 30 days of entry. Anyone who changes their address must report the change within 10 days. Failure to comply with these requirements could result in fines of up to USD 5,000.

Meanwhile, individuals who have entered the U.S. on valid visas—such as for study, work, or travel—or those holding a green card, employment documents, a border crossing card, or an I-94 admission record, will not be affected by the new rule, as they are considered already registered.

(With AP inputs)

