Mass shooting at Toronto pub leaves at least 12 injured, police hunt for gunman: Report The mass shooting took place near Progress Avenue and Corporate Drive at approximately 10:30 pm (local time), authorities say.

Toronto mass shooting: A mass shooting at a Toronto pub on Friday left at least 12 injured, according to Toronto Police. The local police are currently investigating the incident that occurred in Scarborough. According to authorities, the mass shooting took place near Progress Avenue and Corporate Drive at approximately 10:30 pm (local time).

The Toronto Police responded to reports of the mass shooting in a post on X, giving details of the incident. In the post, the Police said the total number of victims is 12, with 4 having non-life-threatening injuries.