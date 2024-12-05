South Korean Defence Minister quits amid martial law crisis | Explained

Follow us on Image Source : X South Korean Defence Minister Kim Yong Hyun offered his resignation after upheavals surrounding martial law.

South Korean Defence Minister Kim Yong Hyun resigned on Thursday, the president’s office informed. His resignation comes amid the turmoil over President Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived imposition of martial law that brought armed troops into Seoul streets. Yoon appointed Choi Byung Hyuk, a retired four-star general who is South Korea's ambassador to Saudi Arabia, as the new Defence Minister.

"Today, the President accepted the resignation of Minister of National Defence Kim Yong-hyun and approved his dismissal, and nominated Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Choi Byung-hyuk as the new ministerial candidate," Yoon's office said.

Yoon has yet not made any public appearances since he announced in a televised address that his government was lifting the martial law declaration.

Earlier, on Wednesday, South Korea’s main opposition, Democratic Party and other small opposition parties submitted a joint motion to impeach Yoon over his declaration of martial law.

What is martial law?

The martial only lasted for about six hours, after the National Assembly swiftly voted to overrule the president, forcing Yoon’s cabinet to dispose of it before daybreak on Wednesday.

Yoon’s declaration of martial law was the first of its kind in more than 40 years, reminiscent of South Korea’s past military backed governments when authorities occasionally proclaimed martial law and other decrees that allowed them to station soldiers, tanks and armoured vehicles on streets or at public places.

Since the late 1980s after South Korea achieved its democracy, such scenes of military intervention were not seen until Yoon’s imposition of martial law. Troops carrying full battle gear, including assault rifles, tried to keep protestors away from the National Assembly as military helicopters flew overhead and landed nearby.

The opposition parties earlier submitted a separate motion to impeach Kim, alleging he recommended Yoon impose martial law. Kim offered to resign on Wednesday and apologized for causing disruption and concern to the public. Kim said “all troops who performed duties related to martial law were acting on my instructions, and all responsibility lies with me,” according to the Defense Ministry.

