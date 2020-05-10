Image Source : AP South Korea records 34 COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in a month

South Korea reported 34 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the biggest single day spike in a month, apparently due to the latest cluster infection blamed on clubs in Seoul's Itaewon district. The new cases raised South Korea's total case tally to 10,874, and the nation's death toll remained unchanged at 256, Yonhap News Agency quoted the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) as saying.

The hike is the biggest single day jump since April 9 when South Korea reported 39 cases and sparked fears that the once-slowing outbreak could worsen out of control again.

The new spike came after a 29-year-old, whom health authorities consider to be the first case in the cluster infection, visited five clubs and bars in Itaewon from the night of May 1 to the early hours of the following morning.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun instructed officials to find an estimated 1,510 people who visited clubs the district last week and test them for COVID-19.

Also Saturday, Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon imposed an administrative order to effectively suspend business at clubs, bars and other nightlife establishments in the capital city.

The precautionary measure will remain in place until further notice.

