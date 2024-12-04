South Korean President lifts martial law after massive public outrage, lawmakers opposition

Follow us on Image Source : AP Protestor demanding president to step down during protest outside National Assembly

After massive public outrage, the president of South Korea early on Wednesday lifted the martial law he imposed on the country a couple of hours earlier. Along with huge protests outside the National Assembly, lawmakers also strongly rejected the decision.

South Korea witnessed a tense night as troops surrounded parliament and lawmakers voted to reject military rule after President Yoon Suk Yeol imposed martial law late Tuesday out of frustration with the opposition, vowing to eliminate “anti-state” forces. He has accused the opposition of sympathising with North Korea. He is likely to be impeached over his actions as he struggles against opponents who control parliament.

Six hour martial law

The martial law remained in effect for almost six hours. Police and military personnel were seen leaving the grounds of parliament following the bipartisan vote to overrule the president, and the declaration was formally lifted around 4:30 a.m. during a Cabinet meeting. Soon after martial law was implemented, the parliament acted swiftly with National Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik declaring that the law was “invalid” and that lawmakers would “protect democracy with the people.”

Along with the opposition, leaders of Yoon's own Conservative Party opposed the decision that revived the daunting memory of authoritarian rule which the country suffered in history but has not seen since 1980. After the law was lifted, Woo applauded the troops for leaving the assembly quickly. “Even with our unfortunate memories of military coups, our citizens have surely observed the events of today and saw the maturity of our military,” Woo said.

President criticises parliament

On the other hand, President Yoon criticised the parliament's attempt to impeach key govt officials and prosecutors while announcing the lifting of martial law. He said lawmakers had engaged in “unscrupulous acts of legislative and budgetary manipulation that are paralyzing the functions of the state.”

Hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the Assembly and waved banners, calling for Yoon’s impeachment. An altercation between protestors and troops was also seen outside the national assembly ahead of the lawmakers’ vote.

What South Korean Constitution provisions?

As per South Korea’s constitution, the president has the power to declare martial law during “wartime, war-like situations or other comparable national emergency states” that require the use of military force to maintain peace and order. However, the law also provisions that the president must oblige when the National Assembly demands the lifting of martial law with a majority vote.

