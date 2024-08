Follow us on Image Source : AP Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted in the recent protests.

Bangladesh turmoil: Ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will return to the violence-hit country when its new caretaker government decides to hold elections, said her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, while it was not clear whether she would contest. Joy had earlier said Hasina would not make a political comeback after she was forced to resign and flee following massive anti-government protests.

This is a developing story. More details to be added.