Setback for Pakistan as Iran offers measured response after Shehbaz Sharif brings India in talks with Tehran Pakistan's Prime Minister flew from Turkiye to the Iranian capital, where President Masoud Pezeshkian received him at the Saadabad Palace.

Tehran:

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is on a visit to Iran, brought up the India-Pakistan conflict during a joint press conference with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian as he expressed his willingness to hold peace talks with India to resolve all issues, including Kashmir, terrorism, water and trade. Notably, Iran's response remained balanced and measured as its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, posted on X, "We are delighted with the end of conflicts between Pakistan and India and hope that the differences between the two countries will be resolved."

According to Iranian state media IRNA, President Pezeshkian expressed support for a "durable ceasefire" between New Delhi and Islamabad, urging both nations to conduct dialogue to resolve disputes and promote peace.

Pakistan's Prime Minister flew from Turkiye to the Iranian capital, where President Masoud Pezeshkian received him at the Saadabad Palace.

Addressing a joint press conference with Pezeshkian, Sharif said he was ready to talk with India for the sake of peace.

"We want to resolve all disputes, including the Kashmir issue and the water issue, through negotiations and are also ready to talk to our neighbour on trade and counter-terrorism,” he said.

Notably, India has made it clear that it will only have a dialogue with Pakistan on the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the issue of terrorism.

The Iran-Pakistan ties witnessed a downward spiral last year when Iran carried out airstrikes in Pakistan's Balochistan, targeting the Jaish al-Adl group, which reportedly attacked Iranian border guards in the past. The group wants the liberation of Sistan and Baluchistan province in Iran. In response to Iran's strikes, Pakistan launched airstrikes in Iran as it targeted the Baloch Liberation Front, which Islamabad claims to be a 'militant group'.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.

India carried out precision strikes as part of Operation Sindoor on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

It was followed by Pakistan’s attempt to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.