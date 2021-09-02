Senior US general, Pak Army chief discuss security situation in Pakistan, surrounding region: Pentagon

Follow us on Image Source : AP/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Senior US general, Pak Army chief discuss security situation in Pakistan: Pentagon.

Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday discussed the current security environment in Pakistan and the region during a phone call, the Pentagon said.

This was the first phone call a top US official has had with Pakistan's Army chief after the withdrawal of all US forces from Afghanistan on August 31.

Hundreds of American troops are currently in Pakistan capital Islamabad on their transit from Afghanistan to the US. The senior leaders discussed items of mutual interest, including the current security environment in Pakistan and the region, Joint Staff Spokesperson Col. Dave Butler said in a readout of the call.

