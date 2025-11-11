Senate passes bill to end record 41-day government shutdown as health care fight looms Five moderate Democrats joined Republicans to pass the bill after weeks of gridlock over expiring health care tax credits. The agreement, brokered by Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, Maggie Hassan, and Angus King, extends government funding through late January and guarantees back pay for federal workers.

The US Senate voted Monday to reopen the federal government, ending the longest shutdown in American history. The 41-day impasse, which began on October 1, will likely conclude once the House returns from recess to approve the legislation later this week.

President Donald Trump signalled his support, saying, “We’re going to be opening up our country very quickly.” The bill passed the Senate 60–40 after five moderate Democrats broke ranks to support Republicans, following weeks of stalled negotiations and mounting pressure from unpaid federal workers and the public.

A deal to end the stalemate

The breakthrough came after weeks of talks led by three former governors—Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, and Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine. The trio agreed to advance three bipartisan spending bills and extend the rest of the government funding through late January.

In return, Republicans pledged to hold a vote by mid-December on extending federal health care tax credits set to expire January 1. The legislation also reverses mass federal worker firings ordered by the Trump administration and guarantees back pay once the shutdown officially ends.

Other Democrats who supported the deal included Sens. Tim Kaine, Dick Durbin, John Fetterman, Catherine Cortez Masto, and Jacky Rosen. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) praised the bipartisan move, calling it “the beginning of the end of six excruciating weeks.”

Division among democrats

The decision exposed sharp divisions within the Democratic Party. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer opposed the deal, saying he could not “in good faith” back a measure that failed to guarantee an extension of health care subsidies.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said Democrats “could have won” if they held out longer, while Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) denounced the compromise as “a horrific mistake.” House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, however, defended Schumer’s leadership, saying Democrats “are on the right side of this fight.”

Health care fight looms

The next challenge will be the December vote on health care subsidies. Some Republicans, including Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), have expressed openness to extending the credits with new income limits, while others want the Affordable Care Act overhauled entirely.

For now, federal employees and agencies are preparing to return to work—though another funding showdown could be only weeks away.