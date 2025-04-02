Senate confirms Matt Whitaker as Trump's ambassador to NATO: All you need to know about him During Trump's first term, Whitaker, the newly appointed US ambassador to NATO, had been chief of staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Later, he was appointed as acting attorney general after Sessions was fired.

Matt Whitaker confirmed as Trump's NATO ambassador: The US Senate on Tuesday confirmed Matt Whitaker as the US President Donald Trump's US ambassador to NATO. The development gains as Trump remains sceptical towards the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, as he asks other countries to contribute a greater share of their budgets to their own defence, rather than relying on the US. During a confirmation hearing, Whitaker assured senators that the Trump administration's commitment to the military alliance was “ironclad”.

Who is Matt Whitaker?

Having served in Trump's first administration at the Justice Department, Whitaker brings a law enforcement background rather than deep foreign policy or national security ties. He was confirmed by the Senate on a vote of 52-45.

Whitaker had been chief of staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions during Trump's first term and then was chosen to become acting attorney general when his boss was fired after recusing himself from the department's investigation of Russian influence in the 2016 election.

He had been considered for the top job in the Justice Department with the president's return to the White House but instead was tapped for the ambassadorship.

In nominating him, Trump said in a statement that Whitaker was “a strong warrior and loyal patriot” who “will ensure the United States' interests are advanced and defended.”

What's NATO and its purpose?

NATO was formed by the US and other countries in the aftermath of World War II to serve as a deterrent to the Soviet Union. While NATO is considered a crucial emissary to the Western alliance, the US commitment has been called into question due to Trump's sharp criticism of European allies and his eagerness to build ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Moreover, NATO leaders say Trump's criticism in his first term, and the Ukraine war, have led to a majority of NATO states meeting the alliance's target of spending at least 2% of their gross domestic product on building up their militaries.

Trump recently upped that demand to 5% of GDP. NATO countries bordering Russia spend the biggest share, including Poland, at 4%.

(With inputs from AP)