Sunday, June 30, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. China's Xi Jinping will attend SCO summit in Kazakhstan, confirms Foreign Ministry, PM Modi to skip event

China's Xi Jinping will attend SCO summit in Kazakhstan, confirms Foreign Ministry, PM Modi to skip event

President Xi Jinping's upcoming diplomatic itinerary, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit and state visits to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, underscores discussions on regional cooperation and bilateral relations.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Beijing Updated on: June 30, 2024 13:06 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping
Image Source : AP Chinese President Xi Jinping

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit and pay state visits to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan from July 2-6. The same has been confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying announced on Sunday. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not travel to Kazakhstan. The delegation will be headed by External Affairs Ministry S Jaishankar. Multiple media reported that Kazakhstan has requested PM Modi's presence virtually.

 

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement