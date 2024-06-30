China's Xi Jinping will attend SCO summit in Kazakhstan, confirms Foreign Ministry, PM Modi to skip event

Follow us on Image Source : AP Chinese President Xi Jinping

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit and pay state visits to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan from July 2-6. The same has been confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying announced on Sunday. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not travel to Kazakhstan. The delegation will be headed by External Affairs Ministry S Jaishankar. Multiple media reported that Kazakhstan has requested PM Modi's presence virtually.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.