Saudi Arabia to convene Arab-Islamic Summit to tackle Middle East crisis.

Riyadh:

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry has announced a crucial high-level meeting in Riyadh on Wednesday (March 18), bringing together foreign ministers from key Arab and Islamic nations to address the spiraling security threats plaguing the region. Posted on X, the invitation emphasises "consultation and coordination regarding ways to support the security and stability of the region," signalling a collective push for diplomatic solutions amid unprecedented turmoil. This gathering underscores Riyadh's pivotal role in fostering unity as hostilities intensify across the Middle East.

Escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict enters 3rd week

The talks occur against a backdrop of acute regional instability, triggered by a joint US-Israeli military operation against Iran on February 28. Tehran retaliated with waves of drone and missile strikes, propelling the confrontation into its 19th day. These exchanges have struck Gulf states, Israeli targets and US interests, representing the gravest security challenge in decades and drawing in broader alliances.

Disruptions ripple through global trade and travel

The fallout has crippled vital infrastructure, with international airports in Dubai and Doha shuttering repeatedly due to missile threats and airspace closures. These interruptions have snarled global supply chains, stranded passengers, and delayed critical medical shipments, amplifying economic pressures and humanitarian strains far beyond the conflict zone.

Diplomatic groundwork paves way for Riyadh summit

Building momentum, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held intensive calls on Tuesday with counterparts from the UAE, Egypt, Iraq, Syria, Algeria and Bosnia and Herzegovina. These discussions set the stage for Wednesday's assembly, aiming to forge a unified strategy for de-escalation and avert further catastrophe through coordinated Arab-Islamic action.