Saturday, October 23, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. 17 killed in fire at Russian industrial explosives factory

17 killed in fire at Russian industrial explosives factory

The fire that covered an area of 160 square meters has been extinguished. The factory building was completely destroyed in the blast.

IANS IANS
Moscow Published on: October 23, 2021 7:55 IST
seventeen killed, fire, Russia, Russian industrial explosives factory, latest international news upd
Image Source : AP.

Emergency personnel work at site of an explosion and fire at a gunpowder factory in Ryazan region.

A total of 17 people were killed in a blast and the ensuing fire at an explosives factory in Russia's Ryazan region on Friday, the TASS news agency reported.

At the time of the incident, there were 17 people in the one-story workshop of the "Razryad" company that produces industrial explosives, and rescuers have retrieved all the bodies under the debris, Xinhua reported.

The fire that covered an area of 160 square meters has been extinguished. The factory building was completely destroyed in the blast. The reason for the incident has not yet been officially announced. A disruption in the "technological process" could cause the blast.

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a case on violations of safety requirements for hazardous facilities.

Also Read: Putin orders week-long paid holiday to curb Covid-19 infections in Russia

Also Read: Russia suspends its mission to NATO, says foreign minister Sergey Lavrov

Latest World News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News