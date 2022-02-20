Russia Ukraine news: 'Plans to withdraw troops from Belarus', Putin tells French President

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE) Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron

Russia-Ukraine news: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday held a 105 minute-long conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron amid fears of Moscow invading Ukraine. The Russian President had told Macron that he plans to withdraw troops from Belarus. Russian agencies also said that Russian, French foreign ministers will speak on Monday.

They also agreed on "the need to favour a diplomatic solution to the ongoing crisis and to do everything to achieve one", news agency AFP reported, quoting Macron's office.

Earlier in Ukraine, shelling escalated in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels, separatists evacuated thousands of women and children and Putin oversaw tests of nuclear-capable missiles. Putin has massed more than 150,000 Russia forces at the border.

Western leaders warned that Russia was poised to attack its neighbor, which is surrounded on three sides by Russian soldiers, warplanes and equipment. Russia held nuclear drills Saturday in neighboring Belarus and has ongoing naval drills off the coast in the Black Sea.

The United States and many European countries have alleged for months that Russia is trying to create pretexts to invade. They have threatened massive, immediate sanctions if it does.

