Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Lithuania cuts off Russian gas imports; Russia reels under drug shortages

Image Source : AP A Ukrainian soldier celebrates in a check point in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine

So far, the bodies of 410 civilians have been found in Kyiv-area towns that were recently retaken from Russian forces. The Ukrainian military says that its forces have retaken some towns in the Chernihiv region and that humanitarian aid is being delivered. Chernihiv is a city 80 miles north of Kyiv and it had been cut off from shipments of food and other supplies for weeks. The mayor said Sunday that relentless Russian shelling had destroyed 70 per cent of the city. In other areas recently retaken from Russian troops, Ukrainian officials say they have recovered hundreds of slain civilians in the past few days. Ukraine’s prosecutor-general says the bodies of 410 civilians have been recovered from Kyiv-area towns.

