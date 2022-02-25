Follow us on Image Source : AP Russia-Ukraine War: France says Putin needs to understand NATO has nuclear weapons

Russian President Vladimir Putin, when making threats about using nuclear weapons, needs to understand that NATO, too, is a nuclear alliance, the French foreign minister said.

According to NATO, the nuclear weapons held by members France, the UK and US are a core component of its overall capabilities for deterrence and defence.

Emphasizing that Russia was still one of the "biggest nuclear powers in the world", Putin had launched the offensive on Ukraine early Thursday with a warning that a direct attack on Russia would lead to "destruction".

"Yes, I think that Vladimir Putin must also understand that the Atlantic alliance is a nuclear alliance. That is all I will say about this," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told the TF1 channel.

Le Drian said France is also studying a series of requests for assistance from Ukraine, including the military.

"They made us a list (of military equipment), we are in the process of studying it, to try to respond as best as possible to their request as quickly as possible," he said.

Le Drian also meanwhile launched a bitter personal attack against Putin, describing him as a "cynic and a dictator".

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden announced new sanctions against Russia, saying Putin “chose this war” and had exhibited a “sinister” view of the world in which nations take what they want by force. Other nations also announced sanctions, or said they would shortly.

Russia's special military operation in Ukraine is a "forced measure" and Moscow was left without other options, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday while assuring the international community that Russia did not intend to "damage" the global economic system.

