RS Prasad slams Pakistan's military, calls terrorism 'tool' for conflict in bilateral relations | Video Ravi Shankar Prasad criticises Pakistan’s military for using terrorism to maintain relevance, highlighting India’s progress in tech and its firm stance against terrorism during an all-party delegation event in Berlin.

New Delhi:

In a sharp condemnation of Pakistan's military leadership, BJP Member of Parliament (MP) and leader of an all-party delegation, Ravi Shankar Prasad, asserted that Pakistan's generals orchestrate conflicts to remain politically relevant, using terrorism as a tool to destabilize India. Prasad made these comments during an event with the Indian diaspora in Berlin on Saturday.

India's progress vs Pakistan's continued terrorism

Prasad, reflecting on India’s remarkable achievements in IT, space exploration, and digital transformation, contrasted it with Pakistan's consistent failures in military engagements and the rise of terrorism. Highlighting India’s advancements under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prasad said, "India and Pakistan were born on the same day. Look where India is now. We are a global leader in IT and digital technology, an emerging power in space, and the second-largest mobile manufacturer in the world. India has transformed digitally with equity and justice."

In stark contrast, he pointed to Pakistan's history of failures in wars with India and its ongoing role in fostering terrorism. "Pakistan has attacked us four times, and each time they lost. We never attacked them; they have always initiated the conflict," Prasad said. He accused Pakistan’s military generals of seeking to maintain their relevance by creating "terror machines," using terrorists as instruments to provoke conflict.

Terrorism and military control in Pakistan

Prasad was critical of Pakistan's military-dominated political system, claiming that the military’s control of the country led to persistent tensions with India. "Generals want conflict to stay relevant, and they use terrorism as a tool to achieve their goals. Wherever there is terrorism, you will find a Pakistani connection, either directly or through training," he added.

He argued that Pakistan’s repeated use of terrorism as a means of destabilising India was a reflection of the military's role in the country’s politics, a role that has only exacerbated the bilateral conflict between the two nations.

India's digital success under Modi's vision

Prasad also highlighted India’s leadership in global digital payments and mobile manufacturing. "India now accounts for 51 percent of the world’s digital payments, a remarkable achievement that underscores the success of Prime Minister Modi’s vision," he stated. He recalled Modi’s 2014 declaration that "IT+IT=IT" — where Information Technology combined with India's talent would lead the nation to a prosperous future. According to Prasad, this vision has materialized through India’s global digital transformation, which has benefitted the economy and the country's technological capabilities.

India's response to terrorism: Operation Sindoor

Turning his attention to recent events, Prasad referred to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2023, and India’s retaliatory response. He explained that following the attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist camps across the border. Prasad made it clear that the operation was still "paused" but could be resumed depending on Pakistan's behaviour.

“If Pakistan stops its provocations, we will stop. But if they continue their acts of terrorism, our response will be stronger,” Prasad warned. He reaffirmed India’s resolve to protect its interests, stating that Operation Sindoor remains "paused," pending a change in Pakistan’s actions.

Delegation's visit to Europe

Ravi Shankar Prasad is leading an all-party delegation, which includes BJP MPs Daggubati Purandeswari and Samik Bhattacharya, Congress MP Amar Singh, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, AIADMK MP M. Thambidurai, former Union Minister MJ Akbar, and former diplomat Pankaj Saran. The delegation, which had previously visited Belgium, is in Germany to deliver a clear and unified message on India’s firm stance against terrorism.

Prasad’s remarks, both on India’s economic progress and Pakistan’s role in promoting terrorism, emphasised that India’s fight against terror is steadfast and will not be deterred. The delegation's visit also aimed at reinforcing India’s commitment to global peace and security and its united position on combating terrorism.