BJP is threatening people and misusing government agencies: Rahul Gandhi at 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' event in US

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rahul Gandhi addresses Indians in San Francisco

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, arrived in San Francisco on Tuesday for a three-city US tour. Rahul slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government in India and said that PM Modi is lying down and since his government cannot work on unemployment, inflation and crumbling education and hence he is doing the 'sceptre thing' and Parliament inauguration.

Rahul Gandhi was speaking with Indians at the University of California, United States. Here, he told the Indian diaspora, "If you believed in anger, hatred and arrogance, you would be sitting in a BJP meeting."

He said that the Modi government tried everything to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra "but its impact kept on increasing".

Talking about his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', he said, "It was India that walked with us. Large number of people walking with us in Bharat Jodo Yatra created an atmosphere of love and affection. That’s when ‘Nafrat Ke Bazaar Mein, Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ originated."

Rahul Gandhi stated, "the prime minister is one such specimen that he could sit down with God to explain things."

"I think if you sat Modiji down next to God, Modiji would start explaining to God how the universe works. Right? And God would get confused that what have I created. These are funny things but this is what is going on. There's a group of people who understands everything. They can explain science to scientists, history to historians, warfare to the Army.. And at the heart of it is mediocrity, they actually don't understand anything. Because in life, you can not understand anything if you are not ready to listen," Rahul Gandhi said.

"The BJP is threatening people and misusing government agencies. The Bharat Jodo Yatra started because all the instruments that we needed to connect with the people were controlled by the BJP-RSS," said Rahul.

I am a common man. I like it. I am no longer an MP: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul was received at the airport by Indian Overseas Congress chairperson Sam Pitroda and different individuals from the IOC.

Several passengers on the same flight who were traveling with him took selfies with him while they were waiting in the line.

At the point when people asked him for what valid reason he was remaining in the line, Gandhi answered, "I am a common man. I like it. I am no longer an MP."

Beginning with San Francisco where he is planned to interact with students at the prestigious Stanford University, Gandhi will address a public interview and have meetings with officials and think tanks in Washington DC.

During his week-long tour of the United States, the 52-year-old leader of Congress will likely also address Indian Americans and interact with Wall Street executives and college students.

He is scheduled to close his outing with a public get-together in New York on June 4.

The meeting would take place in New York at the Javits Center.

Sam Pitroda, chair of the Indian Overseas Congress, stated last week that Gandhi's visit aims to promote shared values and a vision of "real democracy."

Also Read | 'Wonderful conversation': Rahul Gandhi shares video of truck 'yatra' from Delhi to Chandigarh | WATCH

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi US visit: Congress leader arrives in San Francisco, to interact with Indian diaspora | VIDEO

Latest World News