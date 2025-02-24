Pope Francis remains critical with blood tests showing mild signs of kidney failure: Vatican gives update Pope Francis, who continues to receive oxygen, took part in the Holy Mass from the apartment set up on the 10th floor of Gemelli Hospital on Sunday morning, according to the statement. Those taking care of him during his hospitalisation also took part.

The Vatican gave health update about Pope Francis and said he remains in critical condition with blood tests showing mild signs of kidney failure "which is currently under control," the Vatican said on Sunday, as the 88-year-old pontiff battles pneumonia in both his lungs, CNN reported. In a statement, the Vatican further stated that the Pope, who has been hospitalised at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since February 14, has not experienced any further respiratory crises since Saturday evening, as per CNN.

Some of his blood tests indicate "an initial, mild, renal failure, which is currently under control," the Vatican added, noting that the Pope continues to be "vigilant and well-oriented."

Pope Francis, who continues to receive oxygen, took part in the Holy Mass from the apartment set up on the 10th floor of Gemelli Hospital on Sunday morning, according to the statement. Those taking care of him during his hospitalization also took part.

"The complexity of the clinical picture, and the necessary wait for pharmacological therapies to provide some feedback, require that the prognosis remain reserved," the Vatican stated. In a post on X, the Pope thanked his followers for their prayers around the world.

"I have recently received many messages of affection, and the letters and drawings from children have particularly struck me. Thank you for your closeness, and for the consoling prayers I have received from all over the world!" the post read.

He experienced an asthma-like respiratory crisis of prolonged intensity, which required the administration of high-flow oxygen, Vatican news reported on Sunday. As per Vatican News, Pope Francis had a peaceful ninth night at Rome's Gemelli Hospital where he is being treated for double pneumonia.

Vatican News said on Saturday evening, sharing the update on the Pope's health stating, "The condition of the Holy Father continues to be critical. Therefore, as explained yesterday, the Pope is not out of danger. This morning, Pope Francis experienced an asthma-like respiratory crisis of prolonged intensity, which required the administration of high-flow oxygen."

(With inputs from ANI)