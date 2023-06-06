'India is one of our most consequential partners...': US Department of State ahead of PM Modi’s upcoming visit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/AP Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L), US President Joe Biden (R)

PM Modi's US visit: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Washington, the US Department of State said the country is looking forward to bolstering economic ties and boosting strengthening security cooperation with India. Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State, said India is one of the most consequential partners for the United States.

"Our partnership with India is one of our most consequential partners and we look forward to continuing deepen our collaboration on a number of issues, whether it be enhancing security cooperation, deepening our economic ties, deepening trade issues," said Patel. He further said the US looks forward to hosting PM Modi for the State visit later this month.

PM Modi to visit US on June 22

PM Modi is scheduled to visit the US on June 22 following an invitation from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. During his visit, PM Modi will be hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a State dinner at the White House. According to an official statement, PM Modi has also been invited by the US Congress to speak before a joint session of the House of Representatives and Senate on June 22.

"During your address, you will have the opportunity to share your vision for India's future and speak to the global challenges our countries both face," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a letter to Modi. Meanwhile, the White House said the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US will be an opportunity to reaffirm the deep, close partnership between US and India.

'PM Modi's visit will reaffirm close ties between India and US'

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre said that PM Modi's visit will be an opportunity to reaffirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India. "The warm bonds of the family and friendship that link America, Americans and clearly, Indians together. And so that's very important to the US President," she added.

"The President and the First Lady are looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Modi for the official state visit which is going to happen on June 22," Pierre added. The White House Press Secretary said the visit would also strengthen US-India shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific and shared resolve to evaluate strategic technology partnership, including in defence, clean energy and space.

India-US relations

India-US bilateral relations have developed into a "global strategic partnership", based on shared democratic values and increasing convergence of interests on bilateral, regional and global issues. Regular exchange of high-level political visits has provided sustained momentum to bilateral cooperation, while the wide-ranging and ever-expanding dialogue architecture has established a long-term framework for India-US. engagement. Today, the India-US bilateral cooperation is broad-based and multi-sectoral, covering trade and investment, defence and security, education, science and technology, cyber security, high technology, civil nuclear energy, space technology and applications, clean energy, environment, agriculture and health. India and the United States have also stepped up their cooperation among multilateral groups such as 'The Quad' and 'I2U2 Group'.'

(With ANI inputs)

