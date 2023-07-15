Long live the French-Indian friendship, says French President as he shares selfie with PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : EMMANUEL MACRON/TWITTER French President Emmanuel Macron's selfie moment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi in France: French President Emmanuel Macron shared a heart-warming selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after successful bilateral talks on Friday (local time). Both the leaders can be seen all in smiles in the selfie shared by Macron. Earlier, Modi joined Macron for the Bastille Day parade as the Guest of Honour with an Indian tri-services marching contingent wowing crowds here during the French National Day celebrations.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, the French President shared the selfie and captioned it “Long live the friendship between India and France!" “Vive l’amitié entre l’Inde et la France !,” Macron wrote in a tweet, which translates to “Long live the friendship between India and France!”

In response to Macron’s tweet, PM Modi wrote, “Friends Forever!”

'Talks with Macron very productive'

After reviewing the full range of India-France relations with French President Macron, PM Modi stated that he is enthusiastic about deepening cooperation in various sectors, including green hydrogen, renewable energy, AI, and semiconductors.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi stated, “The talks with my friend, President @EmmanuelMacron were very productive. We reviewed the full range of India-France relations. I am particularly enthusiastic about deepening cooperation in futuristic sectors like green hydrogen, renewable energy, AI, semiconductors and more.”

PM Modi held delegation-level talks with the French President at Elysee Palace, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet. The discussions between the two leaders covered a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation including defence, space, civil nuclear, science & technology, trade & investment, energy, climate action, culture and people-to-people ties.

“Charting the future of Strategic Partnership. PM @narendramodi and President @EmmanuelMacron held tête-à-tête and delegation-level talks in the Élysée Palace. Agenda covered a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation including defence, space, civil nuclear, science & technology, trade & investment, energy, climate action, culture and people to people ties,” Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

“Discussions also held on India’s G20 presidency, issues related to Indo-Pacific and on regional and global issues. Ambitious outcome documents adopted, including Horizon 2047: Charting the future of India-France Strategic Partnership,” he added.

PM Modi, Macron met top CEOs

PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron also met top CEOs to discuss ways to diversify business cooperation. Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi stated, “President @EmmanuelMacron and I met top CEOs to discuss ways to diversify business cooperation. I highlighted the reforms in India and urged entrepreneurs to harness the many opportunities our nation offers.”

PM Modi attended Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron on the Champs-Elysees. “To mark the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, 241-member tri-service Indian armed forces contingent led by a military band also participated in the Parade,” the PMO said in a statement.

'Seeing Indian contingent in parade was wonderful'

Prime Minister described his visit to France as a “memorable one” and said that seeing the Indian contingent get a pride of place in the Bastille Day parade was wonderful.

“This France visit was a memorable one. It was made even more special because I got the opportunity to take part in the Bastille Day celebrations. Seeing the Indian contingent get a pride of place in the parade was wonderful. I am grateful to President @EmmanuelMacron and the French people for the exceptional warmth and hospitality. May India-France friendship continue to soar!” Modi tweeted, along with photographs of the parade.

The Indian Army contingent was led by the Punjab Regiment, along with the Rajputana Rifles Regiment. During the parade, the Indian military contingent marched to the patriotic tune of ‘Sare Jahan Se Accha,’ while a squadron of Indian Air Force (IAF) Rafale fighters participated in a flypast over the Champs-Elysees at the Bastille Day Parade. Rafale Jets of the Indian Air Force, from the 101 Squadron from Hashimara, formed a part of the flypast during the parade.

