Image Source : AP Plane crashes into water off Welsh coast, pilot missing

A pilot is missing on Monday after a light aircraft reportedly crashed into the water off the coast of Wales. The British Coastguard launched a search operation at around 1300 GMT on Monday after police received reports of the crash, the Xinhua news agency reported.

A spokesman for the Coastguard said the plane was flying from Caernarfon Airport to the Great Orme in Llandudno and back on Monday afternoon.

The British Air Accidents Investigation Branch also said it had sent a team "to investigate an accident involving a light aircraft."

