South Korean passenger plane with 176 on board catches fire at Gimhae International Airport: Watch

Follow us on Image Source : X/SOCIAL MEDIA South Korean passenger plane catches fire at Busan Airport.

A passenger plane carrying 176 people caught fire on Tuesday night at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea, just before takeoff. All passengers and crew were safely evacuated, according to local reports.

The incident involved an Air Busan flight bound for Hong Kong, as reported by Yonhap News Agency. The fire originated in the tail section of the plane. The 169 passengers and seven crew members were quickly evacuated using an inflatable slide. While three individuals sustained minor injuries, their conditions were reported as non-serious.

Authorities have yet to comment on the cause of the fire. Calls to fire officials in Busan remained unanswered at the time of reporting.

Past aviation incident in South Korea

This event comes weeks after a tragic aviation accident at Muan International Airport in December. A Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 skidded off the runway after its landing gear failed to deploy, leading to a crash that claimed the lives of 179 of the 181 people onboard. The aircraft, returning from Bangkok, burst into flames upon hitting a concrete structure.

The latest incident at Gimhae International Airport underscores ongoing concerns about aviation safety in South Korea, though the swift evacuation of passengers in Tuesday’s event averted a potential disaster. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.

