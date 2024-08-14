Parvathaneni Harish appointed as India's Permanent Representative to UN at New York | Who is he?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA IN GERMANY (X) Parvathaneni Harish is currently serving as India's Ambassador to Germany.

New Delhi: Parvathaneni Harish, currently serving as Indian Ambassador to Germany, has been named as the next Permanent Representative of India to the UN to New York, announced the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday. This came after senior diplomat Ruchira Kamboj retired from the post in June after an illustrious career spanning nearly four decades.

"Shri Parvathaneni Harish (IFS:1990), presently Ambassador of India to Germany, has been appointed as the next Ambassador/ Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations at New York. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," wrote the MEA in a press release.

Who is Parvathaneni Harish?

Harish assumed charge as the Indian Ambassador to Germany on November 6, 2021. He previously served as the Additional Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs, where he led the Economic Diplomacy Division that was responsible for dealing with bilateral economic relations of India with other countries.

With an impressive diplomatic career of over three decades, Harish has led the Multilateral Economic Relations Division and was the Indian Sous Sherpa for G20, G7, BRICS and IBSA. He has also worked in the East Asia and External Publicity Divisions in the MEA. He was also the Joint Secretary and Officer on Special Duty to the Vice President of India.

Since joining the Indian Foreign Service in 1990, Harish has learnt Arabic at the American University of Cairo and served in the Indian Missions in Cairo and Riyadh and headed the Post as India's Representative to the Palestinian Authority stationed in Gaza City. He was on Secondment to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) as the Chief of the Policy Analysis Unit at UNRWA Headquarters in Gaza. His expertise in Gaza gives him a crucial responsibility at the UN deliberations over the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict

He has also served as the Consul General of India, Houston from July 2012 until March 2016 covering eight states of the South and South-West of USA. He was the Ambassador of India to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam from April 2016 to June 2019. As far as his education goes, Harish is a gold medallist Mechanical Engineering graduate from Osmania University College of Engineering, Hyderabad and has studied at the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. He is married to Parvathaneni Nandita with two daughters.

Ruchira Kamboj's retirement

Kamboj retired on June 1, having made history after becoming the first woman to become the Indian Ambassador to the United Nations. Kamboj was the topper of the 1987 Civil Services batch and joined the Indian Foreign Service that year. “Thank you, Bharat, for the extraordinary years and unforgettable experiences,” the 60-year-old senior diplomat signed off with this message on X.

Known for her quick wit and eloquent speech highlighting India's achievements at the UN, Kamboj's retirement prompted an overwhelming response from all walks of life, including former ambassadors to common citizens, who thanked her for her services. "37 years of service, Sheer grace & steel — Your impact shall endure," said one user.

Ruchira Kamboj also served as the High Commissioner to South Africa and Lesotho and the envoy to Bhutan. She is currently married to Diwakar Kamboj and has a daughter. Her late father was an Officer in the Indian Army and her mother is a writer-professor (Retd.) of Sanskrit from the University of Delhi.

ALSO READ | Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis seize UN human rights office in Sanaa amid regional tensions