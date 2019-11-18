Pakistan tests Shaheen-1 missile

Pakistan has successfully conducted training launch of the Shaheen-1 the Surface-to-Surface Ballistic Missile (SSBM), military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Monday.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, the Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a tweet that the SSBM is capable of delivering all types of warheads up to a range of 650 km, reports The News International.

"Launch was aimed at testing the operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command (ASFC) ensuring Pakistan's credible minimum deterrence," he added.

Director General Strategic Plans Division, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, NESCOM chairman, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers witnessed the training launch, said Dawn news.

"Troops displayed a high standard of proficiency in handling and operating the potent weapon system, ensuring Pakistan's credible minimum deterrence," the ISPR said in a statement.

In August, Pakistan had successfully carried out the night training launch of Ghaznavi, another SSBM.