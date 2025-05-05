Pakistan test-fires surface-to-surface missile Fatah amid tensions with India: Know all about it The test comes at a time of heightened tensions in the region post-Pahalgam terror attack, with Islamabad aiming to bolster its short-range precision strike capabilities.

Islamabad:

Amid rising fears of a retaliatory strike by the Indian Armed Forces following the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan has test-fired a surface-to-surface missile, capable of striking targets up to 120 kilometres away, according to reports from Pakistani media. The surface-to-surface missile is named 'Fatah'.

The test comes at a time of heightened tensions in the region post-Pahalgam terror attack, with Islamabad aiming to bolster its short-range precision strike capabilities. The Fateh missile, reportedly indigenously developed, is said to have been designed to carry conventional warheads and strike at close-to-medium range targets with improved accuracy.

Back-to-back missile test by Pakistan

The latest development comes two days after Pakistan announced the successful training launch of the Abdali Weapon System, a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 km. According to a statement from the Pakistan Army, the launch was conducted to assess operational readiness and validate key technical features, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and improved manoeuvrability. The missile test was conducted as part of “Exercise INDUS,” though further details about the exercise were not disclosed.

Pakistan's civil, military leadership briefs political parties

Meanwhile, the civil and military leadership of Pakistan has briefed the country's political parties on tensions with India in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. All political parties barring former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf party attended the in-camera briefing on Sunday, news agency PTI reported citing the Dawn newspaper. The briefing was given by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt-Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar.

The source said that the political parties were of the view that they stood by the armed forces to foil any attempt by India to spoil regional peace.

Pakistan violates ceasefire for 11th consecutive day

Meanwhile, Pakistan violated the ceasefire for the eleventh night in a row on Sunday by launching unprovoked small arms firing, targeting several sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The firing was reported from across the border in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor. Notably, Pakistan has been violating the ceasefire continuously since the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people on April 22.

ALSO READ: Terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, five IEDs recovered days after Pahalgam attack