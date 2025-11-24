Pakistan: Ruling PML-N sweeps bypolls, winning 12 of 13 seats amid PTI boycott These by-elections in Pakistan were held after several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers were disqualified following convictions related to the May 9 violence. The main opposition PTI did not participate in most of the contests.

Islamabad:

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) scored a major victory in the by-elections, securing 12 out of 13 seats. The by-polls were held for six National Assembly seats and seven Punjab Provincial Assembly seats. Except for one seat in Haripur in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, all National Assembly seats were located in Punjab.

Voting for the National Assembly took place in NA-18 (Haripur), NA-96 and NA-104 (Faisalabad), NA-129 (Lahore), NA-143 (Sahiwal), and NA-185 (Dera Ghazi Khan). The Punjab Assembly constituencies included PP-73 (Sargodha), PP-87 (Mianwali), PP-98, PP-115, PP-116 (Faisalabad), PP-203 (Sahiwal), and PP-269 (Muzaffargarh).

According to Dunya News TV, PML-N won all seats except one in Muzaffargarh, where the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) emerged victorious. In PP-269 Muzaffargarh, results show that PPP’s Mian Alamdar Abbas Qureshi won with 55,868 votes, while independent candidate Mohammad Iqbal Khan Pitafi finished second.

PTI boycotts bypolls

These by-elections in Pakistan were held after several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers were disqualified following convictions related to the May 9 violence. The main opposition PTI did not participate in most of the contests. According to Dunya News, polling remained peaceful, though voter turnout was relatively low. PML-N workers celebrated their victory by distributing sweets and setting off fireworks.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been imprisoned for the past two years in several cases. He is lodged in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Imran Khan slams Pakistan Army chief Munir

Earlier this month, Khan launched an attack on Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, calling him the "most oppressive dictator" in the country's history and a "mentally unstable" man.

“Asim Munir is the most oppressive dictator in Pakistan's history and a mentally unstable man. The extent of tyranny under his rule is unprecedented. Munir, in his lust for power, is capable of doing anything," he posted on X.