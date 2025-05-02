Pakistan reopens Attari-Wagah border gate for its citizens; NORI visa holders still stranded A few vehicles and pedestrians with Pakistani passports were permitted entry on Friday, while some Indian families, despite having valid documents, were stopped at the border.

After diplomatic pressure from India, Pakistan has reopened the Attari border, allowing only Pakistani passport holders to cross into its territory. NORI (No obligation to return to India) visa holders, including Indian citizens with family ties in Pakistan, are still being asked to wait. A few vehicles and pedestrians with Pakistani passports were permitted entry on Friday, while some Indian families, despite having valid documents, were stopped at the border.

On Thursday, two to three vehicles carrying Pakistani nationals were allowed entry. A family that had been waiting since the previous day finally crossed, along with a group of pedestrians carrying their belongings.

Meanwhile, an Indian woman from Shamli, whose sister is married in Pakistan, was stopped despite having a valid NORI visa and required documents. The situation remains tense for many families awaiting clearance

'Leave India' notice to Pakistani nationals

As many as 70 Pakistani nationals were left stranded on Thursday after the deadline to exit India expired the day before, according to officials. The Attari-Wagah border, which had remained open until April 30, was shut on May 1, preventing any further cross-border movement.

The Indian government had issued a 'Leave India' notice to Pakistani nationals following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, in which 26 people—mostly tourists—were killed. The attack was linked to terrorists with connections to Pakistan.

Under the new directives, those holding SAARC visas were required to leave by April 26. For medical visa holders, the deadline was April 29, while for 12 other visa categories—including business, journalism, film, tourism, student, and pilgrimage—the exit deadline was April 27.

With the closure of the border post-deadline, neither Indian nor Pakistani nationals were allowed to cross over. A long line of vehicles carrying Pakistani citizens formed outside the Integrated Check Post (ICP), but customs and immigration officials did not permit them to enter the facility.

Officials also reported that Pakistan had sealed its side of the border, leaving Indian citizens who were waiting to return home similarly stranded across the border.

Among those stuck was Suraj Kumar, a Pakistani national who had visited his aunt in Indore and missed the April 30 deadline to return. He said he was unaware that it was the last day to leave the country. Another stranded individual, Rajesh, had traveled to Haridwar with 15 family members on a 30-day visa and also failed to reach Attari in time.

