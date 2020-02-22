Image Source : FILE Nine labourers killed as mine collapses in Pakistan

At least nine labourers were killed and eight others injured when a marble mine collapsed due to landslide in northwest Pakistan on Saturday, Official of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Informed.

The marble mine caved in in Bampokha area of district Buner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Fifteen miners are still buried under the debris of the mine. Rescue operation with the support of the Army is underway to retrieve the miners.

