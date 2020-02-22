Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha meets Arif Alvi in Lahore, allegedly backs Pakistan’s concerns on Kashmir

Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha called upon Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi in Lahore on Saturday (Twitter)

Congress leader and former union minister Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday met Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi in Lahore, during his visit to the south Asian country where he is attending a wedding ceremony. “Indian politician Shatrughan Sinha met President Dr Arif Alvi in Lahore today. They discussed the importance of building peace bridges across the border. Shatrughan Sinha endorsed concern of the President about the lockdown of occupied Kashmir for more than 200 days,” the official Twitter handle of the Pakistan president posted after the meeting.

Indian politician Shatrughan Sinha met President Dr. Arif Alvi in Lahore today. They discussed the importance of building peace bridges across the border. Mr. @ShatruganSinha endorsed concern of the President about the lockdown of occupied Kashmir for more than 200 days. pic.twitter.com/3eiYsqRu4m — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) February 22, 2020

Sinha had earlier tweeted that his visit to Pakistan was a personal one to attend the wedding of Pakistan filmmaker Mian Ehsan’s grandson.