Pakistan: Former ISI chief Faiz Hameed's close aide flees country amid corruption charges

Islamabad: A close aide of Pakistan's former intelligence chief General Faiz Hameed, who was arrested on corruption charges and is facing a court-martial, has fled the country to evade arrest amid a probe against him for misuse of official authority. Mohsin Habib Warriach is believed to have managed major business deals for Hameed in Pakistan and abroad, according to Samaa TV.

Hameed is facing court-martial proceedings for misusing his position to extort money from a private housing society. Several military officers and some civilians have been taken into custody in connection with the alleged links with Hameed. Pakistan's federal interior minister Mohsin Naqvi didn't confirm nor deny reports about Warriach's leaving the country.

Who is Mohsin Habib Warriach?

As per reports, Mohsin Habib Warriach is the son of former federal minister retired Major Habibullah Warraich, who reportedly fled to the United Kingdom before Hameed was taken in custody to evade arrest. He was a central figure in the multi-billion rupees scam at the National Insurance Company Limited and managed several deals for Hameed since 2014.

Warriach travelled the world on behalf of Hameed, acting as his de facto representative, negotiating and executing deals, often introducing himself as an arms dealer working for the Pakistan Army. He also visited Russia on Hameed's behalf to to secure a major arms deal.

What is the case against Hameed?

Hameed served as the ISI director-general from 2019 to 2021 and was considered close to Imran Khan when the latter was serving as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. He was tipped to become the next Army Chief. However, he was prematurely removed from the post of ISI chief by current Army Chief Asim Munir, a move vehemently opposed by Imran and believed to be the beginning of his deteriorating ties with the military.

He is the first former intelligence chief in Pakistan's history against whom a court martial has been initiated. The Pakistani military had constituted an inquiry committee in April to investigate allegations of misuse of authority against the former ISI chief after his arrest earlier this month. The written order had said: “The allegations are of an extremely serious nature, and if true, undoubtedly would undermine the reputation of the federal government, the armed forces, ISI and Pakistan Rangers, therefore, they cannot be left unattended.”

The management of Top City Housing made serious allegations against the former ISI chief, claiming that he had raided the offices and homes of its owner, Moiz Khan. Following this, in November 2023, the Supreme Court advised the owner of the housing society to approach the Ministry of Defence and other relevant departments to resolve his complaints against Faiz Hameed and his associates.

