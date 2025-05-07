Pakistan airspace goes quiet due to mass rerouting: Know about the only flight spotted According to Flightradar24, the flight spotted over Pakistan’s airspace is Ethiopia's ETH672, and it was travelling from Addis Ababa to South Korea's Seoul.

Islamabad:

At a time when all major airlines are avoiding flying over Pakistan amid heightened tensions following India's 'Operation Sindoor' targeting terror headquarters of banned Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, a lone aircraft travelling from Ethopia was spotted traversing the country's airspace.

Image shared by the Flightradar24 shows virtually empty skies of Pakistan. A large number of aircraft now diverting through Iran, the Arabian Sea, and the UAE.

Meanwhile, Indian airlines have cancelled scores of flights and a few airports in north India, including Srinagar, have been shut for operations in the wake of the armed forces carrying out missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan.

Officials said around 160 domestic flights of IndiGo have been cancelled.

At the Delhi airport, at least 20 flights of various airlines have been cancelled, one of the officials said.

Air India said that in view of the prevailing situation, Air India has cancelled all its flights to and from the following stations -- Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot -- till 12 noon.

"Two international flights en route to Amritsar are being diverted to Delhi.

We regret the inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen disruption," the airline said in a post on X.

According to SpiceJet, due to the ongoing situation, airports in parts of northern India, including Dharamshala (DHM), Leh (IXL), Jammu (IXJ), Srinagar (SXR), and Amritsar (ATQ), are closed until further notice.

"Departures, arrivals, and consequential flights may be impacted," it said in a post on X.

IndiGo said that in the wake of the prevailing situation, flights to/from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner and Jodhpur stand cancelled for the day.

Air India Express, in a post on X, said that in keeping with prevailing restrictions, multiple flights on our network are impacted, including cancellation of flights to and from Amritsar, Jammu, Srinagar and Hindon, till mid-day.