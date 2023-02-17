Ohio train accident: US climate agency downplays hazardous incident; China calls it 'Chernobyl' disaster

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ohio train accident site

Ohio disaster: The United States witnessed one the major disaster in Ohio district where a freight train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed mid-way, prompting authorities to evacuate villagers in order to alter any untoward situation. Even after two weeks, the villagers were not advised to visit their homes, amid fears of getting infected with the chemical reactions that killed tonnes of fish in a nearby river.

However, in a surprise announcement on Friday, the head of the US Environmental Protection Agency downplayed the risk and urged the citizens to "trust their elected government".

Climate agency declares site 'safe'

The latest development came a day after the top agency officials visited the East Palestine village where the disaster occurred in the first week of this month. “I’m asking they trust the government. I know that’s hard. We know there’s a lack of trust,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said. "We’re testing for everything that was on that train," he added.

He declared that the site was not contaminated as reported in a section of media. However, on the flip side, residents have complained about headaches and irritated eyes and finding their cars and lawns covered in soot. Besides, the hazardous chemicals left thousands of animals in a nearly dying situation.

Residents clueless

At least five lawsuits have been filed against the railroad, which announced this week that it is creating a $1 million fund to help the community while continuing to remove spilt contaminants from the ground and streams and monitoring air quality.

“We are here and will stay here for as long as it takes to ensure your safety and to help East Palestine recover and thrive,” Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw said in a letter to the community.

Families who evacuated said they want assistance figuring out how to get the promised financial help. Beyond that, they want to know whether the railroad will be held responsible.

China accuses US of hiding facts under balloons allegations

Meanwhile, China, which has been facing severe criticism from the United States for allegedly sending "spy balloons" over the skies of America, targetted the Biden administration and claimed it was a well-orchestrated plan to skip critical questions related to the train derailment.

Chinese mouthpiece, Global Times, reported scores of articles criticising the handling of the Ohio incident. The Chinese government, in several opinions published on its mouthpiece, has compared the incident with the Chornobyl nuclear disaster in which more than 1,000 people lost their lives.

